Trains cancelled at Gainsborough due to flooding

Trains are currently unable to run between Sheffeild and Lincoln Central / Gainsborough Central.
Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Kiveton Park, closing all lines through the station.
Buses are in operation between Sheffield and Lincoln / Gainsborough Central.
Ticket acceptance is also in place in the following services:
East Midlands Railway between Lincoln Central and Nottingham / Newark / Doncaster
LNER between Newark Northgate / Retford and Doncaster
Northern Rail expect delays until 3pm.
An amber weather warning is in place as heavy rain continues to fall across much of the country.