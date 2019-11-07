Trains are currently unable to run between Sheffeild and Lincoln Central / Gainsborough Central.

Heavy rain has flooded the railway at Kiveton Park, closing all lines through the station.

Trains cancelled at Gainsborough due to flooding

Buses are in operation between Sheffield and Lincoln / Gainsborough Central.

Ticket acceptance is also in place in the following services:

East Midlands Railway between Lincoln Central and Nottingham / Newark / Doncaster

LNER between Newark Northgate / Retford and Doncaster

Northern Rail expect delays until 3pm.

An amber weather warning is in place as heavy rain continues to fall across much of the country.