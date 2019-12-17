Top award for Gainsborogh emissions specialists for the way it treats staff

A Gainsborough company has been regonised with an award for the way it treats its staff.

Eminox’s commitment to the well-being of its staff has won them the prestigious AMPS 2019 Power Connections Awards.

It won in the Company Well-being and Health category, as well as being a finalist for the Project of the Year award.

Organised by the Association of Manufacturers and Suppliers of Power generating Systems (AMPS), the Power Connections Awards celebrate companies and individuals that are leading the Gen Set industry.

Winners in five categories were announced at a ceremony held at the Midland Hotel, Manchester.

Carlos Vicente, Retrofit Sales Director, Eminox, said: “At Eminox we’re committed to innovation, both when it comes to reducing emissions and to ensuring the health of our people.

“That’s why we are delighted to win in the AMPS Awards as it provides independent recognition from the industry of the strength of our approach and highlights our achievements to date.”

Ensuring the well-being of its 305 employees is a strategic objective for Eminox as it expands.

It runs a series of initiatives to encourage staff to think about their health and well-being, with a quarterly focus on a specific topic.

These have seen employees share their experiences, supported by occupational health professionals, with staff pointed to where they can access further information.

So far in 2019 initiatives have covered bowel, testicular and prostate cancer and losing weight, with a focus on mental health and healthy lifestyles now ongoing.

Eminox were also a finalist in the Project of the Year category.

Eminox worked with generator supplier Musgraves to develop an ultra low emissions emergency diesel generator for Nottingham’s Queens Medical Centre.

By using its innovative retrofit emissions technology, proven in road vehicles, Eminox was able to create a solution that reduced NOX and particulate matter emissions by over 96 per cent.

Achieving this meant overcoming challenges around high exhaust gas temperatures and enabling integration with building management systems.