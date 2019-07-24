Ticket sales launched for Worksop's Got Talent

Worksop’s Got Talent is returning to North Notts Arena for a fourth year and tickets are on sale now.

This year's talent show is a movie special and will be hosted by Coronation Street actress, Kym Marsh and male model, Sam Reece.

An all-star celebrity judging panel will be announced on the Worksop's Got Talent social media accounts so keep a look out.

Tickets are just £10 for this year's show which is taking place on Friday, November 1.

and can be bought in person, or via the phone, from North Notts Arena.

The show has raised over £22,000 for eye charity, Retina UK, over the past three years.

Auditions started taking place in June and will continue throughout July, August and September at the Savoy Cinema in Worksop.

Any questions you might have can be emailed or texted to the event organiser, James Clarke, on 07590264008 or worksopsgottalent@outlook.com.

James said: “I can’t believe that Worksop’s Got Talent is now in its fourth year and thanks to the support of local residents, the show has got bigger and better every time.

"I can’t wait to unveil our new line-up of finalists, plus announce who our all-star celebrity judges are."

Over the years the show has sold out three times, won two awards and James, has been invited to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons because of the event.

Previous celebrity judges have included Coronation Street stars, Britain’s Got Talent winners, premiership footballers, Love Island contestants and more.

Las t year's event raised £8,500 and after an audience vote 11-year-old Connie Emery was chosen as the winner after her performance of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

For more updates on the show, follow @WorksopTalent on Twitter, @WorksopsGotTalent on Instagram and like WorksopsGotTalent on Facebook.