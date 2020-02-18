The Killers at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium: Everything you need to know

It is one of Doncaster’s biggest ever concerts – global music favourites The Killers are coming to the town’s Keepmoat Stadium later this year.

The American band have added Doncaster to their Imploding The Mirage tour and will come to town on May 26 with their opening date and only Yorkshire show.

Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about the concert.

WHEN IS IT?

Tuesday 26 May – the first date of the band’s UK tour

WHAT ARE THE SHOWTIMES?

The Killers are coming to Doncaster

Exact times have not been released at this stage, but the show will be an evening one.

ARE THERE ANY SUPPORT ACTS?

Yes, support at the Doncaster date will come from up and coming British indie band Blossoms, known for hits such as The Keeper and Blown Rose. Support on other dates will come from Sam Fender and the Manic Street Preachers.

WHAT WILL THEY PLAY?

There's a whole feast of classics the band could trot out but the date is primarily in support of forthcoming album, Imploding The Mirage so expect new material. However, it is inevitable classic Killers hits like Human, All These Things I’ve Done, Read My Mind, Somebody Told Me and of course, Mr Brightside, will get an airing.

HOW DO I GET THERE?

Walking:

Walking to the Keepmoat Stadium from Doncaster railway station and town centre is a fair stroll. Exit the station through the interchange and Frenchgate Centre and then follow Trafford Way, White Rose Way and Stadium Way to the stadium. It is about 1.5 miles and will take you 20-30 minutes.

Buses:

There is a direct bus departing from Doncaster town centre from Doncaster Frenchgate Interchange stand A1 and arriving at Lakeside, White Rose Way. Services depart every 15 minutes, and operate every day. The journey takes approximately 7 mins. There are other routes which pass near to the stadium. Visit http://www.travelsouthyorkshire.com/ for details of all services and times.

Service 73 at 10 and 40 minutes past each hour, service 58 at 25 and 55 minutes past each hour. In addition, buses on Service 72 will depart from Doncaster Frenchgate Interchange at 22 and 52 minutes past each hour and will run to the ground via Balby Road, Sandford Road, Tickhill Road and Woodfield Way, picking up at all recognised stops on the way.

For Travel to the Town Centre after the concert. For Doncaster Rovers matches, buses are provided to transport fans back to the town centre. Buses depart from in front of the Athletics Stadium.

Taxis:

There is a taxi rank outside Doncaster railway station plus several more in the town centre at East Laith Gate and St Sepulchre Gate as well as plenty of private mini cab firms around the town centre. There is no rank outside the Stadium for after the event.

Trains:

The nearest railway station is Doncaster, which is connected to the Stadium by buses at the adjoining interchange.

Air/Helicopter

The nearest airport is Doncaster Sheffield Airport at Doncaster.

I'M DRIVING - HOW DO I GET THERE AND WHERE DO I PARK?

If you are in the car, the full address for your sat nav is: Keepmoat Stadium, Stadium Way, Doncaster DN4 5JW.

The stadium is signposted from the A1(M) (j36), M18 (j3/4) and M1 (j32). There are four car parks at the stadium with 1,000 spaces – 60 of which are reserved for disabled fans and which must be booked in advance.

When attending an event at the Keepmoat Stadium please be advised that parking is only permitted in Car Park 2 or on Alick Jeffery Way in a parking bay.

Car parks 1 & 3 are permit holder only car parks.

All stadium visitors and guests must park in Car Park 2. Parking costs £5.

There are a number of other private car parks around the area – but be aware some will charge and some are also subject to parking restrictions and clamping.

Drop off is outside the stadium

CAN I STAY OVER?

There are several other hotels located nearby and offer prices to suit all budgets and tastes. Among those nearby are the Grand St Leger on Bennetthorpe while others include Travelodge at Lakeside, various Premier Inns located around Doncaster, The Danum Mercure in Doncaster town centre, the Earl of Doncaster on Bennetthorpe and the Mount Pleasant on Bawtry Road. The Hilton Garden Inn alongside Doncaster Racecourse is also popular.

CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT AND DRINK INSIDE?

The Stadium has a wide variety of drinks and food on offer inside the concourses as well as restaurants and bars.

The Belle Vue Bar is an external bar situated on the outside of the West Stand. Among the selection of the drinks available in both the bar and the concourses are Boddingtons, Becks, Budweiser, Kingstone Press, wine and a selection of soft drinks. A selection of hot food is also available from the Belle Vue Bar.

Concession stands inside the ground include brands such as Flaming Good Burger, Franks Original NY Street Dog, Henry’s Chicken, Cracklings, The Pie Factory and the Ice Bar.

Foods available include pies, hot dogs, chips, crisps and chocolate.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER FACILITIES?

Smoking is not permitted inside the Keepmoat Stadium. The use of electronic cigarettes is NOT permitted in any of the No Smoking areas.

Toilets are on the concourses – including disabled and baby change facilities.

Alcohol may not be brought into any area of the Stadium.

There are no cash points inside the stadium.

WHAT SHOULD I WEAR?

There is no dress code in place for the concert.

WHERE CAN I GET A DRINK BEFORE THE SHOW?

Most people get a drink in the town centre where there are plenty of pubs and bars to suit all tastes and age ranges. Popular pubs and bars nearby to the stadium include The Grand St Leger on Bennetthorpe while The Salutation on South Parade is also a popular stopping off point for those en route from the town centre. Nearest pub to the ground is the Lakeside Beefeater.

WHERE CAN I GET SOMETHING TO EAT BEFORE OR AFTER THE SHOW?

The most popular place is the leisure park, which boasts Taco Bell, Burger King, McDonald’s, Pizza Express, Nando’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Frankie and Benny’s, The Cheswold, Estabulo and many more. Vivo, an Italian restaurant on Bennetthorpe and the Earl of Doncaster Hotel are also potential eating options. Sandringham Road in nearby Intake offers the usual takeaway options such as Indian, Chinese and fish and chips. Doncaster town centre boasts all the usual takeaway outlets such as McDonald's, Subway and KFC

HOW DO I GET TICKETS?

Tickets for the Doncaster show will go on sale this Friday, 21st February at 9am.

The initial run of 250,000 tickets for the Imploding The Mirage stadium tour sold out in just two hours upon going on sale late last year. Additional dates were added at London’s Emirates Stadium and Dublin Malahide Castle.

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from official advertised agents and advised to use Twickets as a resale platform if necessary. Twickets is an ethical ticket resale marketplace, enabling fans to sell spare tickets at face value or less.

CAN I GET UPDATES ON SOCIAL MEDIA?

Yes, visit The Killers on Facebook, Twitter or the website at www.thekillersmusic.com