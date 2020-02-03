Star of 42nd Street Graeme Henderson visiting Gainsborough dance school pupils

A star of stage and screen is set to visit a dance school in Gainsborough.

On April 26, Graeme Henderson will be working with dancers Starstruck School of Dance at Glentworth Village Hall, who will be learning the show-stopping tap routines from the Broadway musical theatre classic 42nd Street.

Graeme was in the original 42nd Street production at Drury Lane in 1984 and eventually played the leading role of ‘Billy Lawlor’ opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones in the final year of the show in 1988.

He restaged two UK tours in 2007 and 2012 of the 2000 Broadway Revival production and was very recently in a version of the show at Drury Lane from 2017 to 2019. He is also featured in the film of that production which played to record audiences when it was released in cinemas in November last year.

Natalie Lunt, principal of Starstruck School of Dance, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to work with such a talented and experienced performer and choreographer.

“We have pupils age eight-years-old to adult taking part in two masterclasses. They are all very excited.

“The masterclass for the younger participants will combine acting, singing and tap dancing; they will learn two adapted routines from 42nd Street, the world famous 'Audition' and 'We're In The Money'.

“There will also be a short session for adult tappers to join in the fun and learn the adapted dance routines.

“In the second masterclass more advanced tappers will have the opportunity to learn two ensemble dance routines, the world famous 'Audition' opening number from the original Broadway version and the stunning 'Encore' from the Broadway and Drury Lane revivals.

“We have some places available for any local dancers who would like to come and join us. Places are limited so please get in touch as soon as possible to book.”

Any dancers who would like to participate should contact info@starstrucklincs.co.uk.

Pupils range from three-years-old to adult and classes take place at Ingham and Cammeringham Village Hall.

And 42nd Street is returning to the big screen by popular demand on April 28, and to find a screening near you visit www.42ndstreetcinema.com.