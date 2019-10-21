Stained glass window will mark the 100 year relationship between RAF Scampton and Scampton Church

To mark 100 years of the historical relationship between RAF Scampton and Scampton Church a project to install a stained glass window has been launched.

Following the announcement by the Ministry of Defence that they intend to decommission RAF Scampton in 2022 a project to commission an RAF stained glass window at Scampton Church which is intended to create a lasting memory to all who served in squadrons at the base, both in peacetime, during the two world wars and the cold war.

The window has been designed by a Claire Williamson, a specialist in traditional and modern stained glasswork, following consultations with RAF Scampton and the community.

The design includes the RAF Scampton badge and ihe inscription will read, ‘commemorating those who served at RAF Scampton 1918 - 2018’.

Also included in the initiative is an associated glazed tile arts project which will take place in Scampton’s two primary schools, Scampton Primary School and Pollyplatt Community Primary School.

As well as tile making skills it will also teach 200 children the history of the airbase and of the sacrifice given by others to ensure they live in a free country.

Acting Bishop of Lincoln, The Rt Revd Dr David Court, said: “As one walks towards Scampton Church and sees the graves from World War Two there is an awareness of the strong relationship between the church and RAF Scampton that has existed in times of war and in times of peace. Each of those graves has a story and inside Scampton Church there are more stories in the RAF Chapel.

“I am excited that a stained glass window is going to mark 100 years of relationship between RAF Scampton and Scampton Church.

“This will be a way to remember all who have served in squadrons at the base.

“I wish the project well as through beauty there will be a way to remember the bonds between RAF Scampton and the church. It will also be a reminder of the peace that Christ, the Prince of Peace, calls each of us to live out every day.”

For more information about the project visit www.scamptonchurch.org/raf-stained-glass- window or if you would like to make a donation towards the tribute visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rafwindow.

The aim is to have the window installed by Remembrance 2020.