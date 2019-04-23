Shetland ponies set to come to Marshall’s Yard

Shetland ponies are set to visit Marshall’s Yard for a children’s charity event.

The Phoenix Charity will be visiting the Gainsborough shopping centre on Saturday April 27 with some of their ponies for families to enjoy and pet.

The ponies

The charity has helped more 20,000 children, young people and their families living with illness or disabilities.

Alison Shipperbottom, manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “I hope our visitors will enjoy showing their support by coming to meet the beautiful Shetland ponies.”