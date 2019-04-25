Seven dead snakes dumped at side of Lincolnshire road - RSPCA reveals details of exotic animal call outs

The RSPCA received more than 340 calls about exotic animals last year in Lincolnshire and rescued a rising number of exotic pets, new figures show.

The charity has released its annual statistics today (Thursday), which reveal the plight of the more unusual animals being kept as pets and for entertainment in the UK.

Seven dead snakes were found dumped at the side of a road in Lincolnshire

Nationally, the charity received a total of 15,790 calls about abandoned, stray, sick, suffering and neglected exotic reptiles, mammals, birds and fish - more than 40 a day, or more than one every hour.

In Lincolnshire the charity recieved 342 calls about exotic animals and rescued 86 exotic pets and 53 exotic fish, a rise on 2017 of 87 creatures and 18 fish.

The RSPCA believes the reason behind some of the suffering of these exotics pets is that owners do not do their research and don’t understand the type and amount of care that they need, resulting in them being neglected, dumped or escaping.

The charity was called to seven snakes found dead in a ditch by the side of the road in West Pinchbeck, Spalding, in March last year.

There were several breeds of snake, although some were too badly decomposed to identify and the large snake is believed to be a reticulated python. A Royal python, boa constrictor and corn snake were also among the number.

Inspector Justin Stubbs said: “I couldn’t believe it when I initially saw the size of the large snake.

“To have so many snakes in one place this must have been done deliberately, it may be an owner or even a pet shop has abandoned their collection.

“The snakes were all close together and we think they must have been dead when they were first dumped.

“Sadly many people do take on pets without carrying out their research first and then find later down the line that they cannot cope. Snakes in particular can live a really long time and grow to large sizes so you may find you end up with a much bigger snake - and need a bigger vivarium - than you started with.

“I would always urge people to carry out their research before taking on the commitment of an animal.”

And Chief Inspector for the area, Becky Lowe, added: “Although their numbers are small compared to more common pets, we have real concerns about the welfare of reptiles and other exotic animals kept as pets or entertainment in this country.

“Reptiles and other exotic pets are completely reliant on their owners to meet their welfare needs including requiring the correct levels of heat, light and humidity, plus an appropriate diet. Many of the animals we’re called to help are found stray outside, where they can very quickly suffer in the cold.

“These animals are commonly found for sale in pet shops and are advertised online. At least in the past, animals have often been handed over to buyers with little or no information about how to care for them properly, although new regulations in England should improve this.

"In some cases, we believe owners take them on simply because they believe they will be easier to care for than other pets, but it is essential that people research what is required in the care of their pet, from food, equipment, environment and vet care, before taking one on. We would also urge them to ask for help if they’re struggling to meet their needs.

“We believe that people may buy them with little idea of how difficult they can be to keep and the animals are sometimes neglected when the novelty wears off and the commitment hits home. This is why we would encourage anyone thinking of getting an exotic pet to find out as much as possible about the animal’s needs and whether they’re the right pet for them.”

The RSPCA, which has a team of specially trained exotics officers, rescued over 4,000 exotic animals in 2018, including more than 500 snakes, more than 300 turtles, 145 bearded dragons, five raccoon dogs and even four marmosets and one wallaby.

Last year, the RSPCA received 11,546 calls reporting cruelty, neglect, injury and suffering of all animals last year in Lincolnshire last year - a slight increase from 11,116 in 2017 - including 2,585 about cats, 3,606 about dogs and 729 about horses.

The RSPCA’s annual stats also reveal that across England and Wales in 2018, the number of calls the charity received to its 24-hour cruelty hotline about all animals increased by 13 per cent from 2017 to 1,175,193 calls.