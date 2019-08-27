See what Worksop was like in the World War Two to mark 80 years since the war broke out

Special events and exhibitions are taking place to explore what Worksop was like during World War Two to mark 80 years since the war broke out.

Learn about children who were evacuated to the town, and find out about local men who left Worksop to serve in the Mercian Regiment and you will have the opportunity to share your own stories of WW2 and delve into wartime documents and photographs.

Three events are being held in conjunction with Bassetlaw District Council’s Worksop Townscape Heritage Scheme.

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of the council, said: “Worksop has some fascinating and thought provoking wartime stories to share, and this series of events will bring them to life.

“This is the second year that Worksop Library and our Townscape Heritage Scheme has worked together to showcase the history of our town and ensure that future generations can experience Worksop’s rich heritage. It promises to be an unmissable series of events for all ages.”

Helen Fox, librarian for Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, said: “Local heritage is a really popular element of our libraries’ events programmes and we’re delighted to be working with the Townscape Heritage Scheme again to host events at Worksop Library, marking 80 years since the outbreak of the Second World War.”

Between Tuesday, September 3, and Tuesday, October 15, visitors can learn more about life in Worksop during the Second World War. This exhibition will showcase items from the library’s collection, local museums and Worksop residents, allowing visitors to explore themes of evacuation and the Home Front with information and photographs of local men who served in the Mercian Regiment.

Heritage Open Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18, as part of a free World War Two themed event, where Inspire library staff, local groups and volunteers will be on hand to help with local and ancestry enquiries and show you wartime documents and photographs. Share your own World War Two memories and stories with Worksop’s Townscape Heritage Officer and the project’s oral history volunteers. You can drop in between 10.30am and 1.30pm.

And finally, also on Wednesday, September 18, Christopher Brooks, secretary of the Lowestoft Evacuees Committee, will be giving a free talk at 2pm and sharing the fascinating stories of the Lowestoft evacuation to Worksop. Tickets for the talk must be booked in advance.

The exhibition and associated activities are being funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of the Worksop Townscape Heritage Scheme, and organised as part of Heritage Open Days 2019.

For more information, visit www.inspireculture.org.uk or the events section of www.bassetlaw.gov.uk.