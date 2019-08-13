RSPCA hunting yob caught on CCTV dumping bag of kittens in Lincolnshire Wetherspoons

The RSPCA are hunting a yob caught on CCTV dumping a bag of kittens in a Lincolnshire Wetherspoons in a copycat incident after four were abandoned last year.

Footage shows the hoodie-wearing man walk casually into the pub holding a bag and bounding up the steps to the bar.

The kittens have made a full recovery

He then makes his way to the gents’ loos at the back of the pub before emerging moments later without the bag.

He appears to rush through The Ritz pub in Lincoln before leaving.

Hours later a shocked staff member discovered the bag in the toilets and found four terrified kittens inside.

CCTV at the pub showed the man entering at 7pm on June 28 this year.

The RSPCA are appealing for help to identify the man who they believe can help with their investigation

Shockingly, it was the second time kittens had been found dumped in the toilet of the pub after four were found in a bag last March.

The latest kittens – three female and one male – were taken in by the animal charity.

RSPCA inspector Deborah Scotcher, who is investigating the case, said: "The man can be seen entering The Ritz pub in Lincoln High Street with his hood up carrying a bag that bears a striking resemblance to the bag the kittens were found in.

"He is then seen on cameras in the Wetherspoons pub making his way through to the toilets. He later emerges no longer carrying the bag.

The kittens were too young to be away from their mum, the RSPCA said.

"These kittens were far too young to be away from their mum and it was touch and go as to whether they'd survive but I'm really pleased that they all pulled through thanks to the dedication of our fosterer who hand-reared them and fed them round the clock.

"The CCTV footage clearly shows a man enter the pub, trying to obscure his face from the cameras by using his hand and putting his hood up.

"We believe this man can help with our investigation so we'd urge him - or anyone who recognises him - to get in touch with us."

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident is urged to call the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.