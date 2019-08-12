Retford train passengers will be disrupted over the August Bank Holiday weekend

People travelling by train over the August Bank Holiday may be disrupted by significant engineering works.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will not be running any trains between Peterborough and King’s Cross on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25.

A spokesman from LNER said: "This will cause significant disruption across our entire route and we have therefore made the decision to issue a ‘Do Not Travel’ message to customers for this weekend.

"On Monday, August 26, a much reduced service will be in operation with trains being diverted between Doncaster and Newark or Peterborough as Network Rail’s work in the Newark area continues.

"We are strongly advising customers to travel Friday, when northbound evening peak ticket restrictions will be lifted, and Tuesday where they can."

The East Coast Main Line is one of the UK’s main railway arteries, with King’s Cross the 10th busiest station in the country serving 38.5m passengers a year.

With demand, upgrades and improvements are essential.

The East Coast Main Line upgrade is a £780m Network Rail investment into our route, which will deliver:

• Tracks on the approach to London King’s Cross station remodeled;

• New terminating platform built at Stevenage for London surburban services;

• Dive-under constructed at Werrington, just north of Peterborough, to remove conflicts with freight services.

This work, when complete, will allow us to run up to eight long distance services per hour into and out of London, and will enable the LNER to deliver quicker and better journeys for passengers across its route and more direct services to London.

A spokesman said: "Of course, we recognise that these works will result in disruption for passengers, but we intend disruption to be as minimal as possible by carrying out much of it during planned weekend closures of the railway between 2019 and 2021.

"This disruption is unavoidable if we wish to bring King’s Cross and the network into the 21st century and ensure the passenger journey continues to improve in the long-term."