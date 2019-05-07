Retford celebrated its historic royal charter with a packed day of family fun taking place across the town

The annual event is held to mark the awarding of the charter by King Henry III in 1247, which gave the town the right to hold its own fair.

Richard Strickson, organising committee chairman, said: “It’s probably Retford’s biggest community event now and gives everyone here a chance to celebrate, together with the many visitors who come each year.

“It’s more of a family fun day than anything now, and it is just a brilliant occasion.”

Venues throughout the town were buzzing with entertainment for the young and old, with the Market Square and Kings Park at the centre of the action, where Darth Vader and his Storm Troopers were there tempting people over to the dark side.

And the street fair took over the area around Carolgate and Exchange Street.

A glider from a local club was stationed on the ground, alongside an all new line-up of classic vehicles and super cars and the Worksop and District Motor Club.

Children’s drama company Debutots performed an interactive storytelling of the The Gruffalo’s Child and was dancing, live music and martial arts exhibitions at the Town Hall, on the Lawns, and in the performance area and music from the Pantastic steel band.

The fire station was open to the public all day, with firefighters giving tours and demonstrating equipment and rescue techniques and there were also backstage tours at the Majestic Theatre.

