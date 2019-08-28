Rapist on the run could be in Gainsborough

This man is believed to pose a 'significant risk' to women and should not be approached.

William Clawson, 27, is wanted for recall to prison after failing to comply with probation conditions following his release from prison- and police believe he could be in the Gainsborough area.

Clawson pictured here. Image: Lincs Police.

Clawson, a registered sex offender, was released from prison on August 13 after serving a sentence for rape of a woman over the age of 16.

He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for this offence.

Since his release, Clawson continues to be managed by Lincolnshire Police’s Management Of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders unit.

The unit urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Clawson to report it to the police 'without hesitation'.

Do not approach him if you see him- call the police in 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

