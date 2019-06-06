Police attend 'serious' collision between car and motorbike in Saxilby Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Motorists have been asked to avoid the A57 Lincoln Road in Saxilby. Lincolnshire Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a car and motorbike. Bus services are experiencing delays due to the incident. Stagecoach advised that service 100 will be delayed. The A57 Lincoln Road in Saxilby. WEATHER: Sunshine and showers for Lincolnshire today Ollerton primary school gets 'good' rating after being taken over by The Forge Trust