Police attend 'serious' collision between car and motorbike in Saxilby

Motorists have been asked to avoid the A57 Lincoln Road in Saxilby.

Lincolnshire Police are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between a car and motorbike.

Bus services are experiencing delays due to the incident.

Stagecoach advised that service 100 will be delayed.

The A57 Lincoln Road in Saxilby.

