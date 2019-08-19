Police appeal after Gainsborough motorcyclist dies in collision

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal RTC near Market Rasen on August 17.

Two male motorcyclists were pronounced dead at the scene.

The B1225 at Stone Farm, Thoresway

Lincolnshire police received a call at 6.16pm to the B1225 at Stone Farm, Thoresway, after two motorbikes had been involved in a collision.

Both male riders – one aged in his 30s from the Gainsborough area, and one aged in his 60s and from the Hull area – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene. It was re-opened shortly before 2am on August 18.

If you were travelling on this road before the crash, or were overtaken by one of the motorbikes, police would like to hear from you.

There are a number of ways you can contact police:

Call101 quoting Incident 382 of August 17;

Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put Incident 382 of August 17 in the subject box.