Plans finalised for Gainsborough’s annual Remembrance Sunday tribute

The details have been announced for Gainsborough’s annual Remembrance Sunday tribute to those who have died or suffered for the country in war or conflict.

Sunday, November 10 is the date to be pencilled or keyed into calendars for an event organised by the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

A service will be held at All Saints Parish Church on Church Street, starting at 10 am, and will be followed by a procession, led by the Legion and church clergy.

Civic dignitaries and the congregation will join the procession to the nearby war memorial, where a short Act of Remembrance will be held.

A two-minute silence to honour the fallen will take place at 11 am, followed by the sounding of the Last Post and the Reveille, and the laying of wreaths.

Any organisation or individual will be given the opportunity to lay a wreath or other symbol of remembrance.

The following day, Monday, November 11, is Armistice Day, which officially marks the end of the First World War.

A two-minute silence will again be observed at 11 am when everyone in Gainsborough will be asked to stop, stand and reflect.

Small troughs are also to be placed at the war memorial to act as a garden of remembrance, where people can lay flowers or symbols before November 11.

A spokesperson for the Legion said: “Remembrance Day and the two-minute silence have been observed for more than 100 years, but their relevance remains undiminished.

“When we bow our heads in reflection, we remember those who fought for our freedom during the two world wars.

“We also mourn and honour those who have lost their lives in more recent conflicts.

“Remembrance transcends all boundaries and the Royal British Legion seeks a small, yet important, individual and collective act. A rare moment when the nation can stand together and reflect on the price of freedom.

“That price is still being paid. More than 12,000 British servicemen and women have been killed on duty since 1945, and troops remain ready for duty in trouble spots around the world.”