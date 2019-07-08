Ping celebrated in new par-fect history display in Gainsborough

Golf fans will have a ball as 60 years of Ping is set to be celebrated in a Gainsborough exhibition.

Ping, one of the world’s leading golf club manufacturers, has been in the town since 1973 and its current European offices are on Corringham Road.

The Gainsborough Heritage Centre, on North Street, is hoping to hit a hole in one at its newest temporary exhibition, opening this Saturday, July 13, which will showcase the history of the business and how the clubs were assembled.

The exhibition will see Ping and the centre clubbing together to showcase the story of this factory and the legacy it has left to the town.

Gemma Clarke, heritage centre publicity officer, said: “We are really excited to be working with Ping and launching their exhibition this Saturday at the Heritage Centre.

“Visitors are welcome to pop in and explore the fascinating history and story of this company, its achievements and the business it has brought to the town.”

Ping came to the UK after Karsten Solheim from America had a chance meeting with Roy and Pat Freeman, who set up the company in Gainsborough.

Ping is still going strong in the town, with custom golf fittings, assembly line production and two 18-hole courses at Thonock Golf Club.

Gemma added: “Roy and Pat have left a fantastic legacy to the town with the Ping factory and golf club that both continue to thrive. Make sure you pop in and visit this fascinating exhibition.”

This year also celebrates 125 years of Gainsborough Golf Club. Entry is free, and the centre’s tearoom is open on Saturday, 10am to 4pm.