Paint guru’s podcast helps inspire women in Gainsborough

A painter and decorator from Gainsborough has shared the secrets of her success in the wake of International Women’s Day.

Sandie Webster, 36, launched her own business straight out of college after finding her ‘calling.’

The married mum-of-two has now been running her own firm for eight years and after taking part in a series of competitions during her training, is now the only female judge in the construction sector at the World Skills competition.

And to celebrate her achievements she took part in a podcast with Neil Ogilvie – chief executive of national trade body the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA), as part of the organisation’s ‘Careers in Colour’ campaign.

The recording also marked International Women’s Day which was held on March 8 globally to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women everywhere.

Sandie said: “When I was at college, I felt like I’d found my calling and I would practise over and over again because I wanted it to be perfect. Most of my customers are female, so I think they like talking and working with a female to achieve their ideas.”

A former showroom designer for kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms, Sandie went back to college after staying at home with her two children. Last month she was named runner up in Design and Build UK’s monthly Women in Construction awards.

Sandie added: “It is amazing to think how far I’ve come in a few years. Growing up I was always around homes and home improvements - I always had an interest in houses and how they should look.

“My nan was a welder, which was inspiring, and my grandad was a carpenter, so he was always making things around the house. My dad worked as a dry liner, so I would help him sometimes at weekends.

“Every house is different and so is every client, so you have to learn how to adapt to get the best results.”

Sandie discusses her business success in the PDA podcast on ‘Careers in Colour’ available at: https://soundcloud.com/user-343346164/sandie-webster