Over 60 firearms handed in to Lincolnshire police during amnesty

A total of 63 firearms have been handed in to Lincolnshire Police during a two-week amnesty.

Included in the haul were four air pistols, 44 rifles, and 15 shot guns.

Detective Inspector Mark Seage said: “We had a selection of weapons handed in during the two week surrender; these included fully functional weapons through to imitation weapons. Imitation weapons in the wrong hands can cause as much fear as live weapons.

“We are delighted that residents have supported our campaign and handed in these weapons which will prevent them from getting into the wrong hands. I would like to thank all of the staff, and residents, who participated in this campaign for their support."

The last firearms surrender in 2017 proved successful with 142 firearms handed in.

Residents could hand their item to Boston, Skegness, Lincoln and Grantham Police Stations between July 20 and August 4.