Opening date set for Gainsborough’s new Superdrug store

Health and beauty retailer Superdrug is set to open a new and larger store in Gainsborough’s Marshall’s Yard.

The store, which has created 15 new jobs, is planning to open on Friday, November 1, and will take over the 6,979 sq ft unit which used to be occupied by Chic, which closed in August, and Clarks, which had been at Marshall’s Yard for three years, before it closed in September, in between New Look and Next.

The new larger store will feature a brand new Beauty Studio offering a Brow and Lash Bar where customers will find a menu of professional treatments at affordable prices, including tinting and eyebrow shaping with no appointment necessary, and lashes applied for special occasions.

The new store will also feature a Nail Bar.

Ear and nose piercing services are also coming soon to the new store as part of the beauty services on offer.

Kim Garbutt, Gainsborough store manager, said; “We are delighted to be opening our new store to customers in Lincolnshire.

“The store is a great addition to the area and will offer a wide selection of our unique mix of beauty, health and fragrances which is great in the lead up to Christmas shopping.

“The addition of the Brow and Lash Bar and Nail Bar means we will be able to offer our customers a variety of top beauty treatments at affordable prices. We hope our customers love the new store.”

As well as offering a selection of health and beauty products from well known brands the store will offer a wide selection of Superdrug’s own brand products.