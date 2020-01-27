Nudestock 2020: Dates confirmed for annual week-long nudist festival in Doncaster

An annual week-long nudist festival is to celebrate its 11th year in Doncaster this year – with dozens of naturists set to descend on the town once more.

Nudestock XI, will take place in the Isle of Axholme from May 22-29 and will once again be held at Candy Farm in Wroot.

Nudestock is back for an 11th year.

A spokesman for organisers British Naturism said: “The region is proud to announce that our flagship event of the year, Nudestock, is back for a eleventh year!

“At present we've the dates booked and more information will be added as we go forward.

“It's a week long camping and caravanning fun-packed festival – although day passes are available for those who prefer a local hotel to bed down for the night.”

In previous years, the event has included nude hiking, naked darts and yoga, music and entertainment and barbecues in the buff.

Nudists – or naturists – of all ages from across the country descend on the farm to take part in a number of activities at the family run farm.

The festival is the brainchild of long time naturists Colin and Carol Wood and their daughter Angie Cox who have staged the event since its inception.

The family hit on the idea of opening their own campsite for like-minded men, women and children in 2005.

Tickets will be available via www.bnevents.co.uk/nudestock

Further details about the festival are available at www.candyfarmcampsite.co.uk

Prices for this year’s event are yet to be finalised.