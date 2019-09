But tickets issued in private car parks aren't the same as official council parking fines so the rules on how they operate are different. Motoring experts LeaseVan have issued these nine pieces of advice on how to help drivers appeal unfair private parking tickets.

1. Don't automatically pay then appeal Its much more difficult to try to recoup money youve already handed over, so contest an unfair charge before making any payment.

2. Remember private parking tickets aren't fines Only councils have the official authority to issue parking finesa ticket issued by a private company is simply an invoice. If youre confident the ticket was unfair write to the company and make it clear why you wont be paying

3. Contact the landowner directly If a parking firm is employed by a shop, hospital, or attraction, for example, contact where you parked up directly.They may overrule and cancel it if youre a loyal customer, have an excuse or if it could damage their reputation

4. Bear in mind discounts If tickets are paid within 2 weeks, a minimum 40 per cent reduction must be offered. Appeals dont extend this 14-day window, so only pursue your case if youre confident or can afford the full amount if unsuccessful.

