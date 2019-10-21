Next phase of the Greater Gainsborough Housing Zone is complete

As part of the Greater Gainsborough Housing Zone 30 new homes at Alderton Chase have been completed.

The Greater Gainsborough Housing Zone was a government initiative awarded to the council to stimulate and accelerate housing development on sites which have been partially developed but have stalled, and acted as a catalyst for regeneration in the town.

Developer Phil Rann realised the site’s potential and bought the land.

And he has worked closely with West Lindsey District Council to deliver housing on the site.

Mr Rann said: “Featuring a mix of two bedroom starter homes, spacious bungalows and four bedroom family homes, this development offers properties to suit a whole range of needs.

“This site offers a good range of housing in a great central location.

“Homeowners can enjoy extensively larger properties than normal here.

“I’d really encourage anyone searching for their ideal home to take a look at the properties available.”

Coun Keith Panter, ward councillor for Gainsborough North, visited the site upon its completion.

He said: “This development is a wonderful example of us making Gainsborough a destination for individuals and families to live and work.

“These houses are spacious, modern and ideally located for anyone who wants to make full use of leisure and work opportunities in the town.”

Developing on brownfield sites in Gainsborough is a key element of major regeneration plans for the town,

Diane Krochmal, lead officer for Housing Strategy, Health and Wellbeing, said: “We’re delighted to see these properties being completed on a site which had stalled for a number of years, delivering much needed housing in the town.

“I would encourage anyone looking to purchase a home to consider the wealth of opportunities that could be afforded by being located in Gainsborough.

“Gainsborough has an exciting future that you could be part of.”

The Greater Gainsborough Housing Zone aims to deliver a minimum of 750 homes across 13 sites including larger strategic sites, aiming to regenerate the town centre and riverfront areas of the town, former industrial sites and some housing sites which have been partially delivered.

These homes form the final phase of this development, after two earlier phases, completed in 2010, provided affordable housing for the area.

The development is named after famous Gainsborough-born actor, John Alderton, who starred in the popular 70’s TV Series ‘Upstairs, Downstairs’.