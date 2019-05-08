Newly elected councillor for Blyth is among ‘youngest in the country’ at 18-years-old

Bassetlaw District Council has welcomed a new councillor who is one of the youngest to be elected in the country at just 18-years-old.

Jack Bowker, 18, was newly elected at the Bassetlaw District Council elections on Friday, May 3.

Bassetlaw Election Count 2019, Jack Bowker celebrates his ward win

The Labour candidate was standing to be elected for the Blyth ward which he won with 261 votes.

Jack said: “At 18 years, 10 weeks and two days, I think I was possibly the youngest councillor elected in this country on May 3.”

Jack has grown up in Blyth and as well as standing for election he is studying for his A Levels at Dinnington High School.

Jack said: “People might wonder why I want to do this, but politics is a big part of my life and I am grateful for the honour and privilege of being able to serve the people of Blyth ward as a district councillor.”

Also in his spare time Jack helps his family at their small sheep farm holdings in Oldcotes.

Jack said: “My family has farmed in the area for years, I know the ward really well and I honestly would not have stood if I did not think I could make a difference.

“I would like to thank everybody that helped on the campaign, the council staff who worked on the elections and most importantly, all the voters across my ward.

“I promise to work as hard as I can for everybody, regardless if you voted for me or not, I will do my upmost to serve the community to the best of my ability.

“Over the next four years I will be focusing on key issues such as speeding in the villages, the condition of the cemetery in Blyth and be a strong champion for our local rural communities and the issues we face.”

Coun Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council said: “I believe that we need to see more young people getting involved in politics and Bassetlaw is leading the way as I am pretty sure that Jack was the youngest Councillor elected in the UK last week.

“Across the parties at the District election, we had a number of younger people standing as candidates.

“At a time when politics nationally does not have the greatest reputation, younger people are interested and are stepping up wanting to make a difference.

“Jack will be an asset to the council and I know that he will be committed, enthusiastic and dynamic in representing Blyth Ward.

“Over the last few elections in Bassetlaw, we have seen a few younger candidates returned.

“At one stage, we had Britain’s youngest Civic Chair in Ian Campbell and former councillor, Rebecca Leigh, who did so much in establishing the Bassetlaw Youth Council was only 21 when she was elected in Worksop North East.”