New Vodafone store now officially open bringing more jobs to Gainsborough

Gainsborough’s new Vodafone store is now offically open bringing more jobs to the town.

The Mayor of Gainsborough, Coun Keith Panter headed to Marshall’s Yard where he was given the honour of opening the store.

The store is franchise partner programme, which aims to open at least 24 new retail stores in high street locations across the UK by the end of the year.

The new branch will be managed by Rachael Beddow-Davison who has spent more than 15 years of her career to the telecoms sector and the store will create six full time roles.

It is the third Vodafone store Rachael has launched and she is hoping to repeat the success she currently enjoys in Lincoln and Skegness.

She said: “I have been working as a Vodafone partner for just over a year and when the opportunity arose to open a new store in Gainsborough, I didn’t hesitate.

“I am passionate about helping people to succeed and I have always believed that with the right environment and support, people who can thrive and succeed.

“For example, since securing the keys to the store, I have been working with the local branch of the Department of Work and Pensions to give people who have been out of work for a period of time the chance to join us and build new and successful careers.”