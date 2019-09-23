New restaurant and bar to open in Gainsborough

Plans for a stylish new restaurant and bar opening in Gainsborough have been unveiled.

The Forge Restaurant and Bar is to open on the ground floor of Gainsborough’s Travelodge Hotel, serving up a menu of modern British food with European influences for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Due to open before Christmas, the Market Street restaurant will have space for 120 covers along with outdoor seating for alfresco dining.

The new venture is being led by Mette and Michael Robinson, who are behind the Cream Café at Marshall’s Yard as well as the former Root Café at the centre.

Mette said: "We are really excited about the new venture and delighted to have this opportunity here in Gainsborough where we have been part of the business community for more than a decade.”

“We are passionate about serving delicious, healthy and wholesome food which is sourced locally with good quality ingredients. We are still working on the menu but we are confident we will deliver an extensive range of choice showcasing British classics with a modern twist; from breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a range of vegetarian and vegan options as well as meat and fish.

“We’ll be incorporating an impressive selection of desserts on the menu with some signature dishes to come. We want to create a lovely and relaxed dining out venue but also somewhere people can meet up and enjoy a drink."

The restaurant and Travelodge hotel have been developed by Dransfield Properties in partnership with West Lindsey District Council.

Development surveyor at Dransfield, Dave Hale, said: “The new restaurant will really transform this part of the town and we are delighted to be working with Mette and Michael on their new venture.

“The restaurant will have a modern contemporary feel with a touch of industrial heritage and will definitely have the wow factor and bring something new and different to Gainsborough.”

Councillor Giles McNeill, Leader of West Lindsey District Council, added: “It’s fantastic that we’re not getting a chain restaurant in the Gainsborough Travelodge, but a local restaurant, run by local people.

“It’s another step in the right direction to building a brighter future for Gainsborough and West Lindsey.”