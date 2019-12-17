New modern platform opened at a Gainsborough train station after £3 million investment

A new, modern platform has opened at Gainsborough Lea Road station, to replace the old platform 2 after a £3 million investment.

Network Rail has replaced the old, tired platform iwhich will improve the look and feel of the station.

The new platform has a smoother surface and a ramp has been installed to maintain step-free access.

Now the updated platform has opened, the old one has been blocked off from public access in the station and work will take place to demolish it.

There will be no disruption to train services while this work is carried out.

The next stage of improvement work at Gainsborough Lea Road station, to replace platform 1, is expected to begin in 2021.

Gary Walsh, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Midlands Route, said: “We are committed to making improvements at stations to improve the railway for passengers.

“The platforms at Gainsborough Lea Road needed updating and this work will improve the look and feel of the station.

“We continue to work with East Midlands Railway to minimise any disruption in the station whilst the work is carried out.”

Neil Grabham, Customer Service Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are really pleased the new platform is open to the public.

“This will significantly improve the experience for passengers at Gainsborough Lea Road station.

“We are working with Network Rail to ensure there is no disruption to passengers whilst they demolish the old platform 2.

“Platform 1 will also be replaced to meet the needs of passengers in the future.”

