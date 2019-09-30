New judge and host announced for Worksop's Got Talent after Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh pulls out

A new host has been announced for this year's Worksop's Got Talent after actress, Kym Marsh cancelled due to other commitments during her last week of filming Coronation Street.

Kym will be replaced by Team GB diver, Jack Haslam, who will co-host alongside returning host, Sam Reece.

Katie Daley

Jack has competed at the Commonwealth Games and models alongside his diving.

He said: "I watched the show last year, so I’m really excited to be involved this time."

The third judge has also been announced and it will be celebrity make-up artist, Katie Daley.

Katie is returning as a judge for the third year.

She said: "I couldn’t ever think of not being a part of Worksop's Got Talent now.

"The amount of organisation and effort that goes into Worksop's Got Talent , not only behind the scenes, but with the amount of people that audition, it’s something I’ve looked forward to for the past three years.

It’s a night to remember and I’m proud to be a part of it."

Event organiser, James Clarke, said: “Katie’s support over the past three years shows just how much she cares and enjoys her role on the show.

"She shows a real interest in the contestants and the event and knowing how busy she is, I really appreciate her time more than ever. I can’t wait to do it all over again."

There are still further celebrity judges to be announced and you can find more information on @WorksopsGotTalent on Facebook and Instagram and @WorksopTalent on Twitter.

Tickets for Worksop’s Got Talent, which is taking place on Friday, November 1, at North Notts Arena, are on sale now at a cost of £10 each.

Tickets can be bought from North Notts Arena in person, or on the phone: 01909 480164. To reserve your tickets text 07590264008.

Over the past three years, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised more than £22,000 for eye charity, Retina UK, won two awards, sold out three times with 700 guests every year, attracted celebrity guests and has earned the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons. This year’s show is sponsored by North Notts College, Irwin Mitchell, North Notts BID LTD and Savoy Cinema, with additional support from Bassetlaw District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.