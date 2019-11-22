New exercise programme give people in isolated areas a better quality of life

A new activity programme has been developed to encourage people over 60 to exercise and improve their quality of life.

The outreach programme, which is run by Everyone Active, is based at Willingham By Stow village hall.

The project itself is aimed at communities in areas with rurally isolated people. It is aimed at improving physical and mental wellbeing as well as social and community development.

Jack Skelton, Active Communities Manager at West Lindsey Leisure Centre, said: “Working with local community groups to deliver a variety of services across the area aimed at improving people’s lives through activity is really enriching the lives of local people and allows activities to be more accessible.

“Everyone Active are committed to improving health and wellbeing within the district and this is one of the initiatives we are delivering, along with the refurbishment of west Lindsey leisure centre.

“I urge anyone who’d like to get involved in the activities to contact myself to find out what we are offering in your local community.”

Jack goes to Willingham By Stow village hall every Thursday afternoon.

The sessions so far have included boccia, bowls, kurling, seated sports and seated exercise. People taking part range from 60-years-old to 89.

Jack said: “The programme has been running for 10 weeks with huge success.

“The numbers have been great week in week out and participants usually stop for a tea and coffee afterwards.”