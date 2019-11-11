New crematorium in Lea is reaching its final stages of construction

There’s just two months to go until West Lindsey District Council’s crematorium opens its doors to the public.

Lea Fields Crematorium, which is currently under construction in Lea, just outside of Gainsborough, is in the final stages of construction and is still on track to open its doors in the New Year.

Plans for the £6.3m state-of-the-art site include landscaped grounds, remembrance gardens, a reflection pool, a well-lit car park, which will also have CCTV, and ample space for further development if necessary, to include a second chapel if there is demand.

The Crematorium’s manager, Deborah Balsdon, who was recruited earlier this year, has now recruited two more staff to join the team.

She said: “It’s lovely to see this bespoke building coming together, which we know will offer comfort to local people.

“We will be providing a range of service times to suit different needs.

“Finding a fitting tribute in celebration of a loved one’s life can also be difficult, so we will be offering a selection of memorials for people to choose from.

“It was great to show local councillors the work’s progress this week, and for them to see how design of the site has been chosen to complement its rural location and make the best use of the natural boundaries.”

There will be planned open days where people will be invited to have a look around, ask questions and meet the team and West Lindsey district councillors were impressed by the design when they went on a tour of the site given by developers Willmott Dixon, who have been working on the site since December 2018.