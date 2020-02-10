New council budget includes plans to boost health and wellbeing in Gainsborough

West Lindsey District Council will continue to provide award winning services, improve the customers’ experience and deliver efficiencies as part of its budget commitments.

Councillors approved the 2020/21 Budget of £14.357 million at the full council meeting.

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Giles McNeill delivered his first budget since he was appointed as leader in May, last year and made some amendments to include some additional spending.

He said: “We can continue to deliver award winning services, improving our customer’s experience, and delivering efficiencies. And we will have achieved this while keeping our council tax increase below inflation at two per cent.

“I am happy to announce that we will be setting aside money for 2020/21 to enable additional green waste collections for a one year pilot and have proposed £6,000 to improve education of environmental sustainability and recycling within schools.

“Our capital programme includes investment in housing and regeneration through viable housing solutions and facilitating delivery of housing sites, achieved through successful bids of significant grant funding which in turn has encouraged private sector development partners to invest in our area.”

Coun McNeill said the council is supporting improvement in the health and wellbeing of residents including works to the Trinity Arts Centre and supporting the delivery of a new cinema.

He added: “We will be implementing modern technology which will put the customer at the centre of everything we do by improving accessibility and creating service improvements in addition to cost savings through efficiency.”

However West Lindsey District Council’s outstanding loans stood at £16.5 million at the end of December, Ministry of Housing, communities and local Government figures show.

This was almost double that at the same point a year earlier, when it stood at £8.5 million. Long-term loans accounted for all the borrowing. These last for more than one year and are used to finance large projects or purchases.