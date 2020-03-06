New community lottery launched to aid charities in West Lindsey

Good causes across West Lindsey are set to get a welcome boost thanks to the launch of a new community lottery.

Representatives from a range of community groups were invited to attend the launch of the West Lindsey Lottery – which is being run by the district council.

The event, held at Hemswell Court, was organised to showcase the lottery as a funding source for local good causes, and encourage them to join the scheme and benefit from extra financial input.

More than 30 groups including the Nettleham Hub, Gainsborough Scouts, Caistor Heritage Trust, Brookenby Community group and many more were among those that attended.

Chairman of the council, Coun Steve England and chairman of the council’s Prosperous Communities Committee, Coun Owen Bierley welcomed guests at the event.

Coun England said: “This has been a wonderful evening, a great example of community engagement and has brought together a diverse range of local causes.

“For many of the good causes in attendance, a small increase in funds can make a big difference. This is a brilliant way to raise money at a time when funds are hard to come by and will directly benefit our local communities.”

West Lindsey lottery is a weekly online lottery and tickets cost just £1 and the top prize of up to £25,000 can be won. However, the real winners are the good causes as 50p from every ticket goes directly to a good cause in West Lindsey. Gatherwell Ltd will be administering the lottery on behalf of the Council.

Coun Owen Bierley, chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee welcomed the West Lindsey Lottery and said that good causes can join the lottery at any time.

He said: “Community groups often do not have the means to access a range of funding opportunities, the lottery will give them the means to publicise themselves better, reach a wider audience and hopefully gain more support.”

The council would like to thank Stringing Nettles, a community musical group from Nettleham, who delighted attendees with singalong favourites on the night.

Find out more about the lottery at westlindseylottery.co.uk.