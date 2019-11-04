New book will tell the story of Newell's in Misterton

The story of Newell’s engineering works in Misterton has been put together for a new book by historian David Seymour.

The author is launching his new book this weekend at Misterton Library.

Newell's workers with another of their major engineering products ready to be shipped out.

For more than 100 years, Newell’s was the lifeblood of Misterton.

Generations of families worked there, producing bespoke, quality, heavy engineering products that were exported all over the world.

Former employees of Newell’s are invited to the book launch on Saturday, November 9 from 10am to 12noon.

Along with Marshall’s and Rose’s of Gainsborough, Newell’s played an important role in the war, producing parts for Empire-line freight ships, landing craft used in the D-Day landings, and parts for the Mulberry Harbours.

Newell’s provided heavy engineering machinery for the cement industry and expanded into other areas like mining and quarrying.

In later years, Newell’s engineers could be found installing and maintaining equipment across the world, including in Iraq, where two engineers once got trapped for a while and had to pay a local goat herder to slaughter and butcher a goat for them so that they could eat.

This and many other anecdotes are included in the book, which also includes a detailed history of the company and some 300 photographs.

Other source material, like original company catalogues, letters, and newspaper reports are included in this comprehensive history.

Only 100 copies of this book will be published and orders for more than 60 have already been placed.

The books cost £15 and are available from David Seymour on 01427 890936 or 07952 544604), by emailing seymoursam@hotmail.com , or writing to 9 Station Street, Misterton.