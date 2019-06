A motorcyclist has died after a collision with a car on the A57, Lincoln Road, Saxilby.

The collision was reported at 1.20pm on Thursday, June 6.

Lincolnshire police asked motorists to avoid the area while they dealt with the serious road traffic collision between a car and motorbike.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward or anyone who was travelling in the area and has dash cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 213 of June 6th.