More than 40 businesses joined together to hear future plans for North Nottinghamshire

North Notts BID hosted a workshop to give businesses the chance to hear the latest plans to 'future-proof' North Nottinghamshire.

Business support, productivity, infrastructure and skills and knowledge were the key topics of discussion at the North Notts Business Voice workshop at Worksop’s Clumber Park Hotel.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear the latest update on the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership’s emerging Local Industrial Strategy from Paul Harris, LEP Board Member, and to contribute to the Council’s ambitious growth plans.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Events such as these are crucial in shaping the work we do as a BID.

"They give attendees the opportunity to provide direct input into the future of North Nottinghamshire and act as an invaluable touchpoint for the ongoing collaboration between our team, local businesses, and the council.

“With Bassetlaw District Council and D2N2’s Vision 2030 at the forefront of our minds, we are continuing to support local businesses with the common goal of achieving flourishing towns and villages, as well as a thriving business community.”

Vision 2030 is D2N2’s comprehensive Strategic Economic Plan for the Derby, Derbyshire, Nottingham and Nottinghamshire area. It aims to add £9 billion to the local economy over the next 11 years.

Coun Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “This event was an extremely valuable exercise and the information provided by businesses will directly influence how we develop our Local Industrial Strategy, which will raise local aspirations, develop local priorities and identify future funding and infrastructure needs.

“We fully support the ambition of businesses in North Nottinghamshire and will continue to work in partnership with our business community to ensure that we have a place that is attractive for new investment and encourages growth, skills development and opportunities.”

Other topics of discussion at the workshop included how to find more effective and efficient ways of working, how industrial and digital technologies can work for local companies, and what assistance businesses require to support their growth plans.