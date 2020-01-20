Misterton Primary School can add to its sensory garden thanks to a donation to a children’s mental health charity

A total of £500 has been raised to support a charity which works to support children’s mental health.

Help Me, I’m Fine (HMIF) was set up by Helen Cousin, from Misterton, near Gainsborough, in June 2017 shortly after her 16-year-old daughter, Maisie, took her own life.

Since then, HMIF has raised thousands of pounds to provide mental health sessions in primary schools in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

When Thrive, a business which works with schools and other organisations to help children become more emotionally resilient, heard about its work, it chose HMIF as its charity of the year for 2019.

Fundraising efforts have included a raffle, several bake sales and donations in lieu of sending Christmas cards.

The donation was handed over to mark Children’s Mental Health Week to highlight the importance of supporting children and young people’s mental health.

Diana Dewing, managing director of Thrive, said: “Help Me, I’m Fine is playing a vital role in helping children to better understand and manage their emotions.

“Everyone at Thrive has been delighted to get behind raising money for the charity because of its work in this important area which is, thankfully, now becoming much more widely-recognised and talked about.”

Thrive has developed a specific way of working with children that supports their social and emotional wellbeing.

It draws on neuroscience and attachment theory and has created a systematic approach to the early identification of emotional and social developmental needs in children.

The company’s donation will be used to buy colourful plants and flowers for a sensory garden that Help Me, I’m Fine has been creating at Misterton Primary School ahead of its opening on April 22.

Helen Cousin, who works as a teaching assistant at Misterton Primary School, said: “We’re so grateful for donations like this which are making an amazing difference to our work.

“We want people to talk about mental health in the same way they would talk about their physical health so that children know how to ask for help.”

