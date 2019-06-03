Mencap is looking for volunteers for its Worksop store

To mark Volunteers' Week Mencap delivered more than 1,200 handwritten thank you cards to volunteers who have made a big difference to the lives of people with a learning disability.

Volunteers’ Week is a national campaign to recognise and celebrate the fantastic contribution made by people who volunteer across the UK and runs until Friday, June 7.

The Mencap shop is in the Priory Centre

Mencap is a charity for people with a learning disability and it has grown its volunteer network over the last five years from around 200 volunteers through to 1,260 volunteers today, 500 of who work across Mencap’s retail stores in the UK.

Mencap is proud of the growing number of its volunteers who have a learning disability, with many gaining vital retail experience by volunteering in their local Mencap’s charity shop which then helps increase their employability.

The Mencap store in the Priory Centre, Worksop, is currently looking for volunteers. No matter how much time you can give, every hour makes a real difference to the lives of people with a learning disability.

To find out more about Mencap’s current volunteer opportunities visit the website, www.mencap.org.uk.

Joanne Hindes, store manager at a Mencap store said: “The impact volunteers’ have had on our store has been incredible. Quite simply our store would not be the space it is without them.

"We have seen our volunteers’ go from strength to strength in confidence and ability levels.”

Anne-Marie Zaritsky, head of volunteering, said: “Volunteers’ Week is a time for us to say a big thank you to all of our inspirational volunteers who are as passionate about supporting people with a learning disability as we are.

"For many of our volunteers, the opportunity to volunteer with Mencap is not only a chance to do something great, but it’s also an opportunity to develop new skills and experiences, as well as make new friends.

"Volunteering with Mencap can really transform lives.”