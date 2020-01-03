Looking ahead at things to look forward to Gainsborough in 2020

As we look ahead to the new year there is a lot to look forward in Gainsborough and the surrounding area in 2020.

To start off the new year Lea Fields Crematorium is due to open this month.

The site includes landscaped grounds, remembrance gardens, a reflection pool, a well-lit car park, which will also have CCTV, and ample space for further development if necessary, to include a second chapel if there is demand.

And 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower from Plymouth UK to Plymouth Massachusetts and Gainsborough has a special connection to the Mayflower anniversary as separatist movements originated in this region that led them on their journey to America.

The United Reformed Church in Gainsborough also stands as a memorial to John Robinson, pastor of the Mayflower Pilgrims. He was one of the founders of the Separatist movements and a leader in the planning of the voyage to America.

An exciting programme of events has been planned for the next 12 months which will offer an engaging, educational and insightful range of activities, exhibitions and events throughout 2020 for residents and visitors alike.

For more information visit www.discovergainsborough.com/pilgrim-roots

Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Giles McNeill, said: “The 2020s is the start of a decade where so much of our planning and preparation is really going to be paid off.

“We’ve got some really exciting plans for the whole district of West Lindsey, and yes of course, that includes our main town of Gainsborough.

“We will be opening the new leisure centre in Market Rasen this summer. We’ve got our plans for a new waste and recycling depot.

“There is the redevelopment of North Marsh Road with Ongo and there’ll be more leisure opportunities in the town.

“We had some great improvements in train services at both Central and Lea Road stations and in 2020 there will hopefully be further announcements.

“Gainsborough is celebrating the Mayflower 400 and we’ve got a new crematorium at Lea Fields, delivered on time and in budget.

“2020 is going to be a great year.”