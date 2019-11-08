Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING

Michelle Noble, 49, of Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough; driving without a licence. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Simons, 30, of Burton Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for eight months.

Ben Nicholson, 35, of Lissington Road, Gainsborough; speeding in excess of 40 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £400, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Jamie Fisher, 21, of Station Road, Blyton; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Paul Wigham, 39, of The Green, Scotter; speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £440, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

George Horner, 31, of Cornwall Road, Retford; driving while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined £161, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Dariuaz Switacz, 46, of Vanessa Drive, Gainsborough; driving under the influence of alcohol, without an insurance policy and while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, disqualified for four years and £122 victim surcharge.

THEFT

Declan Boswell, 18, of Lea Court, Gainsborough; stole items of an unknown value. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £21 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

OTHER

Emma Jarvis, 41, of Apley Close, Gainsborough; entered a building as a trespasser. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

Sarah Taylor, 39, of Forster Street, Gainsborough; entered a building as a trespasser. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.