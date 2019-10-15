Lincs: Results from the courts

MOTORING

Jodie Cuthbert, 30, of Scott Street, Gainsborough; drove at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Ali Hassanzadeha, 35, of John Street, Lincoln; drove at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £121, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with four points.

Tristan Lowe, 19, of Armstrong Road, Retford; failed to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without due care and attention and failed to report the accident within 24 hours. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge and licence endorsed with five points.

Barrie Broughton, 40, of Snowberry Gardens, Lincoln; drove at a speed exceeding the 30 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £220, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

ALCOHOL

Paul Johnson, 57, of Pelham Street, Worksop; driving under the influence of alcohol, namely 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. Fined £180, £32 victim surcharge, £300 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

THEFT

Sam Burrel, 28, of Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln; stole champagne and cheese to the value of £167 belonging to Sainsburys. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and £21 victim surcharge.

OTHER

Gerald Smith, 21, of Lea Road West, Gainsborough; failed to comply with requirements of community order and unacceptable behaviour while on unpaid work. Community order revoked and must be under a curfew from 7pm to 7am for two weeks.

Ernest Green, 74, of Buckingham Rise, Worksop; harassed a woman by contacting her place of work and hand delivering letters. Community order made, restraining order made, pay £50 compensation, £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.