Lincs: Results from the court

MOTORING

Robert Furness, 56, of Birrel Street, Gainsborough; failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Ben McClements, 33, of Campbell Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £154, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Vasvi Salimehmed, 22, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Christopher Jackson, 55, of Kestrel Avenue, Gainsborough; failed to give a specimen of breath and failed to stop after a crash. Community order made, carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 20 months.

Brett Keenan, 26, of Fulmar Road, Lincoln; driving in excess of the 70 miles per hour speed limit. Fined £400, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Matthew Aitken, 41, of Holly Street, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy or a test certificate. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with seven points.

Matthew Smith, 28, of Walford Drive, Lincoln; driving without an insurance policy. Fined £115, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

THEFT

Scott Partridge, 28, of Salisbury Street, Gainsborough; took a car without the owner’s consent. Fined £440, £175 compensation, £44 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

DRUGS

Darren Housham, 48, of Lea Road, Gainsborough; in possession of cannabis. Fined £80, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.