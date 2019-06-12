Lincolnshire Show will be 'biggest to date' - even boasting a revolving gin bar

Prize cows, tractors and even a revolving gin bar are among the highlights at this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

Organisers of the show, held at Lincolnshire Showground, expect it to be the “biggest” one yet.

Prize cows.

More than 600 traders are set to be featured at the show, which is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, June 19 and 20.

Luxury kitchen and handcrafted furniture designers Krantz Designs will be entertaining visitors with a revolving gin bar.

Jayne Southall, showground chief executive officer, said: “The influx of traders wanting to showcase at the show is always fantastic and we’re pleased to see this continue to grow each year.

“We always enjoy highlighting the best of Lincolnshire and the brilliant businesses that make the region thrive.”

Large crowds at Lincolnshire Show.

As usual there will be entertainment in the main ring and top chefs cooking live in The Lincolnshire Kitchen.

And, from hands-on activities in the education marquee to drinking Pimm’s on the Member’s Lawn, organisers have promised something for everyone.

This year’s show is also about celebrations as Lincolnshire Agricultural Society marks 150 years.

And, agricultural machinery dealers Peacock & Binnington, which has had a stand at the show every year since 1898, is celebrating its 125th year.

Graham Main, managing director, said: “The show has been the highlight in our calendar for so many years. Over the years, the show has of course changed dramatically. In the early days, it provided the chance for customers to have a first look at new mechanizations. These days, it’s a much bigger affair, celebrating everything that Lincolnshire has to offer.”