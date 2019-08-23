Lincolnshire Police fall silent to mark tragic death of PC Andrew Harper

Lincolnshire Police have observed a nationwide minute’s silence in memory of PC Andrew Harper.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, died after he was dragged along the road by a vehicle in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on 15 August.

Thames Valley Police led the silence, which was observed by forces across the country, at 11:00am.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with his family, friends, loved ones, colleagues – all those who have felt his death so keenly."

PC Harper's mother Debbie said she was moved by the "outpouring of love" since her son's death.

