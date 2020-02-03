Lincolnshire police dog Flurry will help sniff out cyber crime

A Lincolnshire Police dog will be one of the first to learn how to to sniff out digital media.

Once he is trained, ten-month-old springer spaniel, Flurry, will assist police officers at crime scenes and also during warrants by sniffing out hidden mobile phones, computers, hard drives, sat navs, memory cards and sim cards.

Superintendent Paul Timmins said: “Having the ability to search for digital media devices is a massive bonus for us in Lincolnshire. We are adapting to the criminal world around us.

“Digital detection dogs are fantastic and keep us at the cutting edge of preventing and detecting crime.

“Flurry will assist with any relevant warrants, such as warrants carried out in relation to child exploitation and child sex offences, along with assisting cybercrime, e conomic crime and county lines investigations.”

The first UK Police force to use digital media detection dogs was Devon and Cornwall, followed by Derbyshire and most recently Leicestershire.

Assistant chief constable, Kerrin Wilson, said: “As criminals become more digitally enhanced we needed to develop a system to tackle this issue across the force.

“The use of digital media dogs is still fairly new across the country but there are some forces already using them. The forces that have been using these dogs have reported success with them locating sim cards and digital media storage hidden in walls and underneath the floors.

“We are in the process of training Flurry. I am really excited to see how Flurry does once he is fully operational.

“ I am sure he will be a fantastic enhancement to our dog s ection.”