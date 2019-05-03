Liberal Democrats react to election night success

West Lindsey Liberal Democrat councillor Lesley Rollings said yesterday's election night was a great evening for her party.

Although the Conservative Party remains in power on the majority of Lincolnshire councils, including West Lindsey District Council, coun Rollings said it was a great evening, and she was delighted to be re-elected.

In West Lindsey, the Tories won 19 seats on the night, while five seats were won by the Liberal Democrats. Four seats won by the Conservatives were uncontested, meaning there was no challenge to the candidate.

The make-up of the authority is now: Conservatives, 19; Liberal Democrats, 12; Independent, 3; Lincolnshire Independents, 2.

Meanwhile, the overall turnout at the election was 30.75 per cent.

Coun Rollins, who represents Scotter and Blyton ward on West Lindsey District Council and East ward on Gainsborough Town Council, said: "It was a good night across the East Midlands, and the candidates worked really hard during the campaign.

"I think the national picture always has an impact on local issues.

"Our canvassing really drew attention to to the poor perception of the Conservative councillors - the public are fed up of their complacency.

"People can see the two major parties putting their own balances before the people they serve."

Councillor Rollings has clear goals for her party while they are on the council.

"We want to persuade West Lindsey District Council to invest much more in the district. Last year, the council spent £8 million in other areas, that brought no wider benefits.

"We would like to see council taxpayers' money invested into our districts town centres and businesses.

"There are massive concerns from residents regarding the states of roads and pavements, with some areas becoming difficult to access in mobility scooters.