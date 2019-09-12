It’s been an amazing summer for Macmillan in Lincolnshire

Quite simply, this summer has been the busiest time I’ve ever known since starting with Macmillan five years ago, writes Jamie Davenport.

Lincolnshire is awash with supporters doing amazing things for Macmillan and new services to support people living with cancer are underway.

Here are the highlights.

The new Macmillan Cancer Support Centre is finally being developed, as work began on September 2.

How exciting to know that by the end of the year, Lincoln County Hospital will have an amazing new facility for patients, family and friends to stop by and seek the right advice on their cancer journey. Macmillan are spending over £250,000 to make this a hub for the whole of Lincolnshire.

I’m excited to announce that Gainsborough has a brand-new Cancer Support Group.

Somewhere to stop by and meet like-minded people, the group meets every third Thursday of the month at Gainsborough House.

The group has been founded by Gainsborough residents Sue and Jean, who are both passionate that local people have somewhere to stop for a coffee and cake, and feel comfortable enough to talk about their cancer experience.

To find out more call the group on 07707 707140.

Finally, the Gainsborough fundraising committee is busy raising monies in M&S, Tesco and at various coffee mornings across the month.

A brand-new event for October is their evening of dancing and games to be held on October 5 at Upton & Kexby Village Hall.

You can find out more by calling Helen on 07906 465867.

As always, you can speak to me on 07595 091384 or email jdavenport@macmillan.org.uk.

A big thank you for everyone’s support through the summer.