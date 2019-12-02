Iconic Coca Cola truck rolled into Gainsborough to kick start festive period

The iconic Coca Cola truck paid a visit to Gainsborough to kick start the festive season.ddddd

The two day event attracted thousands of visitors travelling from across the region to see the festive lorry adorned with twinkling Christmas lights in Marshall’s Yard.

Coinciding with Black Friday, shoppers were able to grab the latest bargains at over 35 retailers on site before queuing up for their very own ‘selfie’ with the famous truck.

There was also the opportunity to take part in coca cola themed activities in the queue, and, of course, enjoy a taste of Coke Zero.

The family friendly event was supported by Invest Gainsborough to ensure the event ran smoothly and safely.

The fun didn’t stop there as visitors to the centre on Beaumont Street enjoyed the festive live entertainment on offer, including performances from saxophone player Mike Wood and singer Phoebe Walker.

To accompany the truck visit, our traders located in the fountain area provided a selection of tasty treats over the weekend, including Heppy’s Hog Roast, Sarah’s Sweet Treats, Nikki’s Cheesecakes and Treats, and Kent Raywood offering Baileys and Brandy hot chocolate.

People can continue the festivities this December by visiting Marshall’s Yard to see its impressive Christmas light display and go along to the centre for late shopping on Thursdays in December.

Centre Manager, Alison Shipperbottom, said: “This is the third year that the Coca Cola truck tour has paid a visit to Marshall’s Yard and once again it has been a success.

“We’d like to thank everyone who wrapped up warm and came out to visit, plus a massive thank you goes to our partners Martin and Co Gainsborough for helping make the event possible.”

The truck started its tour in Edinburgh and will end in London on Sunday, December 15.