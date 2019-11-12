Holidays are coming to Gainsborough as iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is set to return to the town

It is one of the most iconic trucks and for many it signifies the start of the festive season and the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour will again be coming to Gainsborough.

The truck will be at Marshall’s Yard on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, from noon to 7pm on both days.

Visitors will be able to enjoy festive photo moments, win Christmas prizes and grab a 150ml Coca-Cola zero sugar to get them in the Christmas spirit.

This year Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis, the nation’s leading charity committed to supporting the end of homelessness

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: “Christmas is all about sharing special moments with friends and loved ones and we’re looking forward to spreading the festive cheer across Great Britain again this year with our iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour.

“While Christmas is a moment of celebration, it’s also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season.

“So, we’re really pleased to partner with Crisis and while guests at the tour enjoy a refreshing Coca-Cola zero sugar, when they recycle their can, they’ll be helping to support an amazing charity.”

Alison Shipperbottom, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard, said: “This will be the third year that we have welcomed the Cola truck here in Gainsborough and we thrilled to have been selected as a location for the iconic tour this year.”