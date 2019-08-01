Here's what the weather will be like today

The weather today (Thursday, August 1) will be a mixture of sunshine and showers.

Any early mist, low cloud and hill fog will clear, then sunny spells. After a largely dry start scattered showers will develop, some of these becoming locally heavy, mainly across the Peak District.

Cooler and breezy along the Lincolnshire coast.

Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Tonight it will become mostly dry as the initial scattered showers gradually fade away, leaving areas of cloud but also some clear intervals. Patchy mist or fog may form.

Minimum temperature 14 °C.