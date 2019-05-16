Here are the areas of Gainsborough with the highest levels of child poverty

Across Gainsborough, 24.2 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration. These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Gainsborough.

1. Gainsborough East 682 children, or 30.1% are living in poverty. This rises to 825 children, or 36.4% after housing costs.

2. Gainsborough North 464 children, or 23.7% are living in poverty. This rises to 569 children, or 29% after housing costs.

3. Gainsborough South-West 354 children, or 28.2% are living in poverty. This rises to 386 children, or 30.7% after housing costs.

4. Scampton 140 children, or 12% are living in poverty. This rises to 273 children, or 23.4% after housing costs.

