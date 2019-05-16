poverty

Here are the areas of Gainsborough with the highest levels of child poverty

Data published by the End Child Poverty coalition has highlighted the shocking levels of child poverty across Britain, including in Gainsborough.

Across Gainsborough, 24.2 per cent of children are deemed to be living in poverty, after housing costs are taking into consideration. These are the levels of children living in poverty in each ward area of Gainsborough.

682 children, or 30.1% are living in poverty. This rises to 825 children, or 36.4% after housing costs.

1. Gainsborough East

464 children, or 23.7% are living in poverty. This rises to 569 children, or 29% after housing costs.

2. Gainsborough North

354 children, or 28.2% are living in poverty. This rises to 386 children, or 30.7% after housing costs.

3. Gainsborough South-West

140 children, or 12% are living in poverty. This rises to 273 children, or 23.4% after housing costs.

4. Scampton

